Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LVS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.27.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $45.77 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 33.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

