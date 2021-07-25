Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

PSTV stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Plus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $45.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSTV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.