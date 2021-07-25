Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Champions Oncology had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 4.96%.

NASDAQ:CSBR opened at $10.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.06 million, a PE ratio of 523.00 and a beta of 1.18. Champions Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

