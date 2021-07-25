AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $37.40 on Friday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $798.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.00.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $93.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HomeStreet Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

