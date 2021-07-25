Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $264.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $260.00 to $264.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UNP. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.81.

Union Pacific stock opened at $220.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $167.57 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.37.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,403,262,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after buying an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,077,000 after buying an additional 560,628 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,003,000 after buying an additional 509,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

