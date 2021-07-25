AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 27,160 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 28.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,828 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,508. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

