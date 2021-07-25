Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.78.

NYSE:SRC opened at $50.02 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 178.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.33.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

