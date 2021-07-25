Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Vermilion Energy from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.84.

NYSE:VET opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 3.20. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $290.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $17,548,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,689 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 801,877 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,461,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 746,163 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 945,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 647,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

