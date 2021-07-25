MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Issues Earnings Results

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 36.79%.

MCBS opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $469.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.52. MetroCity Bankshares has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.