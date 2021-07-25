Zacks: Analysts Expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Analysts expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endava’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.48. Endava posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Endava by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Endava during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endava during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Endava during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Endava by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,869,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,495,000 after buying an additional 89,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $122.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. Endava has a one year low of $48.21 and a one year high of $125.87.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

