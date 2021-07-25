$0.09 EPS Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 134.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 38.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on CLDT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after buying an additional 590,706 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after buying an additional 1,418,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,234,000 after buying an additional 414,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after buying an additional 63,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 719,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after buying an additional 64,133 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLDT opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $14.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $571.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

