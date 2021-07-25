MetaHash Price Reaches $0.0093 (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $25.00 million and approximately $656,601.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00039260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00129101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00143398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,291.42 or 0.99627650 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.70 or 0.00873634 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,856,506,554 coins and its circulating supply is 2,686,630,704 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

