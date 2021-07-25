DeHive Reaches Market Capitalization of $484,762.87 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. DeHive has a market capitalization of $484,762.87 and $501,933.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00039260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00129101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00143398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,291.42 or 0.99627650 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.70 or 0.00873634 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,041 coins and its circulating supply is 828,461 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

