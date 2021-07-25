AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 26,483 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,483 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FORM. FMR LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in FormFactor by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 36,535 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in FormFactor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FORM opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.87. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.40.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FORM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, CL King started coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,427.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

