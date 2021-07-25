Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.27% of NCR worth $13,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth about $57,963,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NCR during the first quarter worth approximately $55,038,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $965,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NCR by 20.4% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,008,000 after acquiring an additional 952,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NCR by 1,535.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,607,000 after acquiring an additional 839,849 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NCR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.56. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NCR news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

