Royal Bank of Canada Has $13.08 Million Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,012 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $13,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 48.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 17.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

NYSE BST opened at $54.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.61. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $62.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.