Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases Shares of 1,435,254 Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,435,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,934,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $401,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $638,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGN opened at $18.29 on Friday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $50.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.17.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DSGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

