Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 895,382 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $192,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 862,730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,898,000 after buying an additional 38,468 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,693.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 65,617 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 61,958 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $200.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $185.32 and a fifty-two week high of $285.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.76. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRTX. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

