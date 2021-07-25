Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,933,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.39% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $184,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,414,000 after acquiring an additional 713,344 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,998,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,286,000 after purchasing an additional 80,674 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 424,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,345,000 after purchasing an additional 99,347 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 388,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,986,000 after purchasing an additional 95,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,612,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $100.35 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.48 and a 12 month high of $102.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.27.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

