State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 227,568 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 227,568 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.62% of 8X8 worth $21,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter worth about $131,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 8X8 alerts:

EGHT stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.61. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.14. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. 8X8’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $43,456.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,907.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Sipes purchased 43,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,546.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 64,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,359 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.