State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 293,864 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 174,366 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $148,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,226 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 143.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $166,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,343 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 288.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $126,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,239 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of EOG opened at $72.51 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 725.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

