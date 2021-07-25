Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Stake Lessened by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,655,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,368 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $44,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCCI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 13.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCCI. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Shares of HCCI opened at $27.28 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.18 million, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

