HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.68% of HeadHunter Group worth $45,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Ark Global Emerging Companies LP acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

HeadHunter Group stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.84 by $0.55. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.12%.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

