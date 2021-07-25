Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Raised to $130.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.62% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.
ABT stock opened at $120.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $98.36 and a 12-month high of $128.54.
In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
