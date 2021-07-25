Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Increased to $288.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $260.00 to $288.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.04.

Equifax stock opened at $253.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $257.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Equifax by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

