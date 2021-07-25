Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 531,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 27,889 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Maximus were worth $47,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the first quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 52.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 590.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 25.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the first quarter worth $78,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.89. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

