Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $48.18 Million Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.78% of Comfort Systems USA worth $48,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,692,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,630,000 after purchasing an additional 247,231 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 828,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,639,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 14.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 608,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,527,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,513,000 after purchasing an additional 97,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 15.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 590,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,114,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $726,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,471.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $1,501,647.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

FIX has been the topic of several research reports. FIX reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

NYSE:FIX opened at $75.38 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $88.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 12.30%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

