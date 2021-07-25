Captrust Financial Advisors Has $302,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 20.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,850 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 130.5% in the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 39,725 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 182,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 38,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 186,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 39,887 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP opened at $63.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.46.

