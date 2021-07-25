Critical Review: First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) & CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.5% of First Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of CVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of CVB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

First Bank has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVB Financial has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Bank and CVB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 CVB Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

CVB Financial has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.55%. Given CVB Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CVB Financial is more favorable than First Bank.

Profitability

This table compares First Bank and CVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 26.52% 11.02% 1.11% CVB Financial 44.44% 10.54% 1.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Bank and CVB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank $95.55 million 2.63 $19.45 million $0.97 13.80 CVB Financial $480.21 million 5.46 $177.16 million $1.30 14.85

CVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. First Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. CVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. First Bank pays out 12.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CVB Financial pays out 55.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CVB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

CVB Financial beats First Bank on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans that include auto, personal, and traditional installment loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone, as well as ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; remote deposit capture; and cash management services. As of January 27, 2021, it operated 18 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Hamilton Square, Lawrence, Mercerville, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset, and Williamstown counties in New Jersey, as well as Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster, and West Chester counties in Pennsylvania. First Bank was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. It also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans that are secured by owner-occupied and investor owned properties; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. The company offers various specialized services, such as treasury management systems for monitoring cash flow, merchant card processing program, armored pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfers, wires and automated clearinghouse, and online account access. In addition, it provides trust services through its CitizensTrust Division, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 57 banking centers located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California; one loan production office located in Modesto, California; and three trust offices located in Ontario, Newport Beach, and Pasadena. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

