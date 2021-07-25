Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 627 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RK Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter worth $4,489,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 57.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter worth $457,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 23.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth $28,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

JJSF stock opened at $166.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.87. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $181.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,851.87 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.633 dividend. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.