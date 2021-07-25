HRT Financial LP Takes $560,000 Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Toro by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of The Toro during the first quarter worth about $1,321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,220,000 after buying an additional 146,066 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Toro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,538,000 after buying an additional 25,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in The Toro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of The Toro stock opened at $112.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.24.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.