MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. MarineMax updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.400-$6.550 EPS.
Shares of HZO opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.23.
In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $274,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,298. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
About MarineMax
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
