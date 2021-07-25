MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. MarineMax updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.400-$6.550 EPS.

Shares of HZO opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.23.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $274,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,298. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HZO shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

