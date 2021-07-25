Captrust Financial Advisors Has $325,000 Stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 313.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,779,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647,481 shares during the last quarter. MWG Management Limited lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 129,359.5% in the first quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 2,362,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,105,000 after buying an additional 2,360,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,736,000 after buying an additional 65,440 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 663.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,513,000 after buying an additional 515,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 42.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 566,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,368,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $92.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.97. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $8,435,563.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,240,656.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 12,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $1,280,865.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,865.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,239 shares of company stock worth $21,234,503. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEAM. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.