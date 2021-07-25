Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th.

Shares of WFCF stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. Where Food Comes From has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $92.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter.

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

