ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) by 2,530,000.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,208,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,879,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,896,000 after buying an additional 399,670 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,067,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after buying an additional 743,093 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 170,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $1,745,000.

SQQQ stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

