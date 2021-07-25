First Hawaiian, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

First Hawaiian has raised its dividend by 18.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of FHB opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHB. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.