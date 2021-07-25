Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) announced a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners has decreased its dividend by 31.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a payout ratio of 170.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 190.5%.

Shares of LMRK opened at $13.49 on Friday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.02. The company has a market cap of $343.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

LMRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

