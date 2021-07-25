Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 4,092 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,459 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in FireEye were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FEYE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in FireEye by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,269 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 75,879 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in FireEye during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in FireEye by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 766,659 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after buying an additional 211,894 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in FireEye by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 352,311 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in FireEye by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,424,195 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $67,011,000 after buying an additional 232,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Watters acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $468,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. FireEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on FireEye from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. FireEye currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

