Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Landstar System has raised its dividend by 107.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Landstar System has a payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Landstar System to earn $8.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $152.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $119.51 and a 52-week high of $182.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.86.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.