Redrow (LON:RDW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 647.80 ($8.46). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 645 ($8.43), with a volume of 430,818 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RDW shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Redrow from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Redrow from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Redrow from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 726.38 ($9.49).

The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 651.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.62.

In other news, insider Richard Akers bought 30,000 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87) per share, with a total value of £203,700 ($266,135.35).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

