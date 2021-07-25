Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will post $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.88. TriCo Bancshares posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 272%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $82.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.10 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 25.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $51.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

