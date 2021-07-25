Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 530.80 ($6.93). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 529.20 ($6.91), with a volume of 1,693,178 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 415 ($5.42) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 557 ($7.28).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,434.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of £9.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.92.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

