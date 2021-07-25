National Grid (LON:NG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Grid plc (LON:NG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 919.60 ($12.01). National Grid shares last traded at GBX 918.50 ($12.00), with a volume of 4,505,751 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on National Grid from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,003 ($13.10) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,039 ($13.57).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 931.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of £33.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 32.16 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. National Grid’s payout ratio is presently 105.83%.

In other news, insider Nicola Shaw sold 69,155 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 930 ($12.15), for a total value of £643,141.50 ($840,268.49). Insiders bought 49 shares of company stock worth $45,459 over the last quarter.

About National Grid (LON:NG)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

