Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$57.93. Stantec shares last traded at C$57.77, with a volume of 56,956 shares trading hands.

STN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.40.

Get Stantec alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of C$6.45 billion and a PE ratio of 35.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.03.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$878.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$926.47 million. On average, analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.6422898 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 38.56%.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 12,600 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total transaction of C$674,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,340,519.60. Also, Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 3,848 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total value of C$209,320.04. Insiders have sold 37,695 shares of company stock worth $2,037,791 over the last ninety days.

About Stantec (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.