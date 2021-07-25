Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.42. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 1,507,379 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $73.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 55,049 shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $41,286.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,597.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

