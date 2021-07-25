Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Shares of MCI opened at $15.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12. Barings Corporate Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

