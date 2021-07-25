Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on October 15th

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.308 per share by the bank on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Republic Bancorp has raised its dividend by 31.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Republic Bancorp has a payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Republic Bancorp stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. Republic Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $96.82 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $40,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

