Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (MNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.
Shares of NYSE MNP opened at $16.20 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.06.
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile
