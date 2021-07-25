Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Bryn Mawr Bank has increased its dividend payment by 23.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Bryn Mawr Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $776.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.10. Bryn Mawr Bank has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $49.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 28.30%. Research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

