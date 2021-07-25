Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Price Reaches $0.0078 on Major Exchanges

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $280,858.16 and $444.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Ormeus Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00039095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00128824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00143148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,390.85 or 0.99949963 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.21 or 0.00878311 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com . Ormeus Coin’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.